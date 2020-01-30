Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49. Silgan also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.28-2.38 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

SLGN stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 886,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,898. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

