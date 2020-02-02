Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. 980,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,352. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Silgan has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $32.06.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Silgan by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Silgan by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 67,317 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Silgan by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Silgan by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

