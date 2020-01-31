Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Update

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SILC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.66. Silicom has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Silicom had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Silicom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Silicom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Silicom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 205,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

