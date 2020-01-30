Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicom updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of SILC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.84. 1,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,935. Silicom has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $275.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.66.

SILC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

