Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.30

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.30 and traded as high as $37.67. Silicom shares last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 3,179 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $266.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Silicom had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Silicom’s revenue was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Silicom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Silicom in the third quarter worth $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Silicom in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Silicom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 205,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

