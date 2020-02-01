Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Lowered to

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Roth Capital from to in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $98.31 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.60.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after buying an additional 87,338 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 62,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 529,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

