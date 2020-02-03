Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $122.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

SLAB stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.63. 285,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,444. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $77.08 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

