Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.57-0.67 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.57 to $0.67 EPS.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.48. The stock had a trading volume of 36,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

