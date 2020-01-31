Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.57-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $209-219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.61 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.57 to $0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLAB. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from to and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.25.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $104.50. The company had a trading volume of 593,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,234. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading