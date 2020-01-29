Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLAB stock opened at $115.80 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day moving average is $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

In other news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,963.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock worth $2,553,372 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

