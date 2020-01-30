Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.83

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.83 and traded as high as $48.44. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $48.20, with a volume of 9,232 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIMO. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,215 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,464 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

