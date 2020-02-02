Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Shares Down 10.9%

Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL)’s share price traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.06, 466,177 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 179% from the average session volume of 167,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index