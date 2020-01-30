Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.59

Silver Lake Resources Limited. (ASX:SLR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$1.59 ($1.12) and last traded at A$1.59 ($1.13), with a volume of 8418073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$1.57 ($1.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$1.34 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.55.

Silver Lake Resources Company Profile (ASX:SLR)

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producing and exploration company in Australia. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Mount Monger goldfield project located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

