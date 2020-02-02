Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Shares Up 3.8%

Silver One Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) shot up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25, 142,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 201,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

Silver One Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

