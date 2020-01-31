Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Silver Range Resources Ltd (CVE:SNG) shares fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 25,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 17,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.73.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and early stage exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 42 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

