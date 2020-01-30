Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SSPKU) Lock-Up Period Will End on February 4th

Silver Spike Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SSPKU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, February 4th. Silver Spike Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 8th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

SSPKU stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17. Silver Spike Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSPKU. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition in the third quarter worth $9,080,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,560,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,027,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,018,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,018,000.

About Silver Spike Acquisition

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

