Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SVM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.25 to $4.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

