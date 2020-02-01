Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Trading Down 7.6%

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM)’s share price was down 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.60 and last traded at C$6.64, approximately 458,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 462,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SVM shares. Pi Financial set a C$7.60 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.86.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$65.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total transaction of C$227,073.60. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total transaction of C$188,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,526,684.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,900 shares of company stock worth $743,923.

About Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?