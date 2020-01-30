Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

SI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 58,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76.

SI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

