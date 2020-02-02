Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Up 6%

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.78, approximately 148,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 58,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.74.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

