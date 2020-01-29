Simmons First National Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Simmons First National in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SFNC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.11. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 423,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,267,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,555,000 after purchasing an additional 245,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 758,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 43,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 649.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 612,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 385,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

