Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Simmons First National has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Simmons First National has a payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

SFNC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. 102,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,281. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFNC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

