Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Simmons First National in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SFNC. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of SFNC opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.11. Simmons First National has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $27.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,267,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,555,000 after acquiring an additional 245,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 758,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 43,276 shares in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

