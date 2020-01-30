Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post sales of $212.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $211.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $213.90 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $170.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $861.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $858.10 million to $865.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $883.13 million, with estimates ranging from $877.90 million to $892.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

SFNC stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Simmons First National by 649.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 612,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 423,940 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $8,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,267,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,555,000 after purchasing an additional 245,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $4,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

