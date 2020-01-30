Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) PT Raised to GBX 250

Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Simplybiz Group stock opened at GBX 231.80 ($3.05) on Tuesday. Simplybiz Group has a 1-year low of GBX 147 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 268.65 ($3.53). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 234.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 214.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.34 million and a PE ratio of 32.19.

About Simplybiz Group

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

