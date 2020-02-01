Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SSD. ValuEngine lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $82.67 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

