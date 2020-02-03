Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 58,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $574.81 million, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $832,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,040,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,748,137.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 444.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 37.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 102.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 507,393 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?