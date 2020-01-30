Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLP. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90 and a beta of -0.41. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 24.84%. Research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $798,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,922,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,716,596.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 444.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com