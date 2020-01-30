SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Short Interest Update

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of SINA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 40,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,519. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.35. SINA has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $561.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.76 million. SINA had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SINA will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SINA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SINA by 374.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SINA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in SINA by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SINA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SINA by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SINA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SINA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

