Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 159,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINO remained flat at $$0.45 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,314. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.07.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.04%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sino-Global Shipping America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

