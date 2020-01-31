Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.58

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHI. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 952.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?