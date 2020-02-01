Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Sirios Resources Inc (CVE:SOI) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 139593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sirios Resources Company Profile (CVE:SOI)

Sirios Resources Inc develops and explores mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily mines for gold and silver properties. The company holds a 100% interest in Cheechoo gold project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 75 km2 located in Quebec; and Aquilon project that consists of 104 claims covering an area of 52 km2 located in James Bay area.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?