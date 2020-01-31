Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Sirius XM has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $10,374,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,404,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,857,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,198.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,409,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,049.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,936,893 shares of company stock valued at $20,249,484 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.61.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

