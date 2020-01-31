Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $7.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.61.

Several research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other news, Director David Zaslav sold 77,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $527,124.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,767.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $2,780,831.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,936,893 shares of company stock valued at $20,249,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 166,948 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

