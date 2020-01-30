SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.42

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.42 and last traded at $97.92, with a volume of 9016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 1.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Greg Weller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $135,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $946,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,892.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,424 shares of company stock worth $12,212,740. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 347.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?