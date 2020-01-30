Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €99.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €99.00 ($115.12) price target from UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €105.50 ($122.67).

Sixt stock opened at €94.20 ($109.53) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33. Sixt has a 12 month low of €75.60 ($87.91) and a 12 month high of €103.40 ($120.23).

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

