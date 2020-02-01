SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

SJW Group has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

SJW stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $71,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Valer Robert A. Van bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.21 per share, for a total transaction of $504,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJW. Macquarie began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

