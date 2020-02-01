SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised SK Telecom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SK Telecom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

SKM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 340,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.33. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

