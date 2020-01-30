Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective cut by analysts at UBS Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SKX. Argus raised Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

SKX opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. Skechers USA has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $3,369,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,051 shares of company stock worth $7,239,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1,270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

