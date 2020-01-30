Skeena Resources Ltd (CVE:SKE) Director Buys C$32,320.00 in Stock

Skeena Resources Ltd (CVE:SKE) Director Walter Coles Jr. purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$290,542.66.

SKE stock opened at C$1.04 on Thursday. Skeena Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $134.80 million and a PE ratio of -5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained