January 30, 2020
SKY Metals (ASX:SKY) Shares Down 4.3%

SKY Metals Limited (ASX:SKY)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), 445,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The stock has a market cap of $28.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79.

SKY Metals Company Profile (ASX:SKY)

Sky Metals Limited focuses on the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. It holds interests in the Tallebung tin-tungsten-silver project and the Doradilla tin-copper-indium-zinc-silver project located in New South Wales. The company was formerly known as Planet Gas Limited and changed its name to Sky Metals Limited in June 2019.

