Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SKY. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Skyline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of SKY opened at $28.75 on Friday. Skyline has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $537,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,036.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,164 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,062,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after buying an additional 797,675 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,546,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Skyline by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 613,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after buying an additional 276,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,633,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,105,000 after buying an additional 185,093 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com