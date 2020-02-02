SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Down 10.3% on Analyst Downgrade

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares were down 10.3% on Friday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $54.70 and last traded at $55.17, approximately 715,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 263,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.53.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.56.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

SkyWest Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

