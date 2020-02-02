SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SKYW has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.67.

SKYW stock traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 715,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.56.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SkyWest will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

