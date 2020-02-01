Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $52,150.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $52,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,993.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $50,150.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $53,875.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $55,925.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $58,025.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $56,525.00.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Regis Management CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Slack by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Slack by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Slack by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

