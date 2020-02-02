SLM Corp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for SLM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLM. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SLM has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in SLM by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

