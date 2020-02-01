SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Short Interest Update

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 13,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SM traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,257. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 3.08. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

