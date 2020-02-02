Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Stock Price Up 25%

Smart Employee Benefits Inc (CVE:SEB) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 130,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 39,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17.

About Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides professional services and software-enabled services in the areas of healthcare transaction processing and software solutions for corporate and government clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments.

