Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

SGH traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 166,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $718.95 million, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Smart Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Smart Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Smart Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Smart Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

