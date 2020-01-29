Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of SMS stock opened at GBX 521.33 ($6.86) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $595.54 million and a P/E ratio of -108.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 556.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 490.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.59, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. Smart Metering Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 308 ($4.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 676 ($8.89).

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

